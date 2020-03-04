May 29 - 31, 2020
Since its inception in 1993, Taste Addison has earned a reputation for curating the most exciting collection of musical entertainment and pairing it with a menu […]
About
A celebration of food, music, and fun, Taste Addison, dishes out the best food and flavor with a healthy side of jam. A three-day menu of fun, Taste Addison delivers the tastiest eateries with the best music at Addison Circle Park. Known for 180+ restaurants in less than 4.4 miles and its nationally recognized special events, Addison serves up a good time no matter the craving.